These are the 37 Andalusian municipalities without confirmed Covid infections in two weeks Almeria is again the province with the most coronavirus-free towns and villages, with 13, followed by Granada, with eight

The Andalucía region has only 37 municipalities without confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days, which are distributed throughout all the provinces except Cadiz and Cordoba, according to data released by the Junta on Thursday, 6 January.

The number of coronavirus-free towns and villages has fallen by three compared to last Monday and 19 in relation to 31 December, 2021.

Almeria is again province that registers the most Covid-free municipalities, with 13 (two fewer than last Monday), followed by Granada with eight (two fewer), Huelva also with eight (one more), Malaga with six (one more) and Seville and Jaén, with one each, according to the latest update of the pandemic incidence data from the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health.

Specifically, the 13 towns and villages in Almeria that continue without confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks are Alsodux, Benitagla, Castro de Filabres, Olula de Castro, Padules, Santa Cruz de Marchena, Senés, Velefique, Bacares, Cóbdar, Laroya, Somontín and Enix.

The eight municipalities of Granada in the same situation are Cástaras, Lobras, Soportújar, Turón, Albuñán, Gorafe, Lugros and Gobernador.

In the province of Huelva, there are also eight municipalities without Covid cases in the last 14 days: Castaño del Robledo, Cortelazor, Cumbres de Enmedio, Hinojales, Los Marines, La Nava, Valdelarco and Cabezas Rubias.

With zero Covid cases in the last two weeks, there are also six municipalities in the province of Malaga (Alpandeire, Cartajima, Faraján, Montecorto, Parauta and Pujerra) along with one in Seville (El Madroño) and another in Jaén (Hinojares).

These 37 Covid-free localities have a total of 10,465 inhabitants, which represents 0.12% of the Andalusian population. The smallest municipality without confirmed Covid cases in the last 14 days in Andalucía is Cumbres de Enmedio (Huelva), with just 58 inhabitants.