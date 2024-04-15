The wallaby that roamed the streets of an Andalusian town for weeks is now at the zoo He shares the space with other Bennett's wallabies in Jerez and 'has been well received' by his new family

La Voz de Cádiz Monday, 15 April 2024, 18:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

He is now with his family. The wandering Bennett's wallaby that roamed the streets of Jerez for weeks now shares a home with others of his kind at the Zoobotánico de Jerez.

The small male wallaby of approximately 10 kilos was captured in the area between San José Obrero and Guadalcacín, at the beginning of March. The animal has now finished its quarantine at CREAS, the Centre for the Recovery of Endangered Species, and has been transferred to the zoo's facility. The new member of the family "has been well received" by the other animals of its species, according to the zoo.

Bennett's wallabies are marsupials that can reach 90 centimetres in height and weigh up to 25 kilos. They are native to Australia and Tasmania and eat vegetation, as well as tree bark, fruit and bushes and usually spend the hottest hours of the day snoozing.