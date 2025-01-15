Andalusian regional government opens applications 250-euro-a-month housing grant

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 18:54 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía yesterday (Tuesday 14 January) opened the window for people between the ages of 18 and 35 to apply for the second call of the Bono Alquiler Joven, which is designed to help pay for rent. The Official Bulletin of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) published the call on Monday, which has a budget of 34.2 million euros to facilitate the payment of rent for young people between 18 and 35 years old, with aid of 250 euros per month.

In a press statement the Junta said that it has been working "for some time" on this call, which is estimated will benefit 5,700 young people in the region. It will remain open until 8,500 applications are received, in anticipation of possible duplication of applications or non-compliance with the requirements, according to the regional government's calculations.

The maximum rent for contracts considered will be between 900 and 600 euros, depending on the municipality. Likewise, the maximum income per room for the granting of these subsidies will be between 380 and 300 euros. The system of the call for applications is non-competitive, i.e. applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications can only be made online through the Ventanilla Electrónica de la Administración de la Junta (Veaja), via this link, which is now open. To access it, it is necessary to have a digital certificate and to have the electronic signature program installed.

Requirements

This call has the same requirements as the previous one. It is aimed at young people under the age of 35 who live in rented accommodation and have an income of less than three times the Iprem (Indicador Público de Renta de Efectos Múltiples) if it is an individual and four times the 'Iprem' if it is a family unit. The rented property or room will constitute the applicant's habitual and permanent residence during the eligible period and must be registered in the town hall 'padrón'.

If it is a family unit, the collective census registration certificate of the family members will be required. Applicants must provide, among other documentation, a rental contract or transfer of use or a contract commitment signed by the landlord and tenant that includes the essential conditions of the contract. In the case of a partial lease, if the contract does not state the share of participation, a declaration of responsibility must be provided.

The regional government has published a manual on its website on how to complete the application form, as well as a document with frequently asked questions.