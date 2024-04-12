This is the Junta de Andalucía's aid package for families with more than three children

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 12 April 2024, 17:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía's regional Ministry of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality announced last Thursday the deadline to apply for the Bono Carestía de Andalucía, a one-off payment of 200 euros for families in vulnerable circumstances with dependent minors.

However, this is not the only subsidy that the regional government is making available to families. There is financial aid for children and multiple births ranging from 600 euros to 4,800 euros.

Third child

Families living in Andalucía who, at the birth of their third child or beyond a third child and who also have one or more children under the age of three, can receive a grant of 600 euros for each of the other children under the age of three until the last child reaches that age.

Multiple births

The payment is made in a single annual instalment for the three years following the birth or, where applicable, the adoption of more than one infant or when fostering more than one infant (be that permanently or as prior to full adoption). The second and third instalments are paid out only if the conditions that allowed the aid to be granted in the first place are maintained.

The amount depends on the number of children: 1,200 euros for the birth or adoption of two, 2,400 euros for three, 3,600 euros for four and 4,800 euros for five or more children.

Requirements

In order to receive aid for multiple births and third child-plus, applicants must have custody of said children with full parental authority. Also, the family unit must fall into one of the following sets of financial requirements:

- The family unit whose income is equal to or less than IPREM (index used to assess family income for possible state benefits) in force in each financial year shall be entitled to 120% of the corresponding amounts given in the application of articles 4 and 5 of Decree 137/2002, of 30 April.

- The family unit whose income exceeds IPREM but is equal to or less than twice the IPREM in force in each financial year, shall be entitled to 110% of the corresponding amounts given in the application of articles 4 and 5 of Decree 137/2002, of 30 April.

- The family unit whose income is over twice the IPREM and equal to or less than four times the IPREM in force in each financial year, shall be entitled to 100% of the corresponding amounts given in the application of articles 4 and 5 of Decree 137/2002, of 30 April.

- The family unit whose income is more than four times IPREM and equal to or less than six times the IPREM in force in each financial year, shall be entitled to 50% of the corresponding amounts given in the application of articles 4 and 5 of Decree 137/2002, of 30 April.

- Family units whose income is higher than six times the IPREM in force in each financial year will be excluded from receiving the aid provided for in Articles 4 and 5 of Decree 137/2002, of 30 April.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted within one year of the birth, adoption or permanent or pre-adoptive foster care occurring. They must be formally submitted to the local representative office for the Regional Ministry of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality - 'local' corresponds to the family's place of residence. Alternatively to the ministry's regional office: Regional Ministry of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality, Avda. de Hytasa 14, Seville.

Applicants with a digital certificate can apply via the Junta's Oficina Virtual .