Junta de Andalucía fines low-cost airline 60,000 euros for charging hand luggage surcharge

The Junta de Andalucía's ministry of consumer affairs is to fine the Spanish low-cost airline Vueling 60,000 euros for charging a fee to flight passengers who carry hand luggage in the cabin, although the decision can be appealed.

This is the first fine imposed by an official body since the one issued by Spain's central government last November against Ryanair, Vueling, EasyJet, Norwegian and Volotea for a much higher amount: some 179 million euros.

This most recent fine was levied after Spanish consumers' organisation Facua received complaints from 12 members who were charged a hand luggage fee in two ways. The first, by forcing them to pay higher fares in order to be able to take this baggage onto the plane. The second, by charging them a surcharge at the airport after airline staff told them that they could not board the aircraft without paying extra.

Facua has revealed that one of the complainants is the general secretary of the association at national level, Rubén Sánchez, who has opened two legal proceedings against Vueling for these irregularities.

Affected parties can visit the web platform launched by Facua, through which the organisation advises passengers on how to push for sanctions against airlines and claim the refund in court.

Facua has announced that, since last December, it has won six court rulings against the airlines for this practice - four of them against Ryanair and the other two against Vueling. In April, Ryanair was convicted by courts in Valladolid and Ciudad Real, while Vueling won another conviction from a court in Huesca. In March, a court in Vitigudino, Salamanca, followed suit against the Irish budget airline. In February, a court in San Sebastian also convicted Vueling. In December, Ryanair received another conviction from a court in Cadiz.