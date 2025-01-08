Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Junta extends discounts on optical items for the over-65s in Andalucía
Health

Holders of the regional government's free 'sesentaycinco' card can enjoy discounts of up to 55% across more than 400 businesses. This is how you can apply for it...

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 19:45

The Junta has extended its Andalucía discount card for the over-65s until 31 December 2025. From 1 February and following an agreement with the Official College of Opticians-Optometrists of Andalucía, holders of the Andalucía Junta 65 card can enjoy discounts of up to 55% in the more than 400 optical businesses participating in the programme.

People can also benefit from a 30% discount on various optical products on the retail price if they hold the Andalucía Junta 65 card, and a 55% discount if they hold this card in its gold version.

The Junta pointed out that this agreement improves on the one reached in 2020 with products such as special lenses or chrome lenses, which were not included previously, added.

In Andalucía, more than one million people over the age of 65 have this discount card which gives them access knowledge on important offers with travel agencies, hotels, spas, cinemas, sports, visits to monuments, supermarkets, hairdressers, beauty salons, physiotherapy services, cleaning services, laundry and ironing, training companies, hearing aid discounts (of 30% or 35%), dental clinics, gyms, orthopaedics, opticians (via Plan Visión 65 - discounts of 30% or 55%), and much more.

Andalucía Junta 65 card types

There are two types: green and gold. The only difference is that the green card is not subject to any economic conditions, while the gold is only granted to residents aged over 65 whose income is less than 75% of IPREM (the price index to means-test a person's eligibility for additional benefits).

How to apply

All you have to do is fill in a form that can be obtained from the regional delegation of social inclusion, youth, families and equality (here you can view the addresses of the offices located in the different provinces of Andalucía) or download it from the website of the agency for social services and dependency.

This can be done by internet or by post by sending the completed application form to the following address: Consejería de Inclusión Social, Juventud, Familias e Igualdad. Apartado de Correos 1130. 41080 Sevilla.

The Junta's 65 card is valid for five years from the date of issue and the renewal process is automatic, for example, once it expires, the beneficiary will receive it at home without having to do anything.

