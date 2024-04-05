Junta approves strategy for promotion of healthy living in Andalucía

EP Friday, 5 April 2024, 15:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía's ministers have approved the Strategy for the Promotion of Healthy Living in Andalucía 2024-2030, presented by the regional ministry of health and consumer affairs. The aim is to promote health for all by supporting resources and other assets related to a healthy life at all ages and increasing the well-being of the population in the region.

The strategy focuses on promoting habits and behaviour related to healthy eating, physical activity, healthy sleep, emotional well-being, responsible sexual behaviour and the positive use of technology in relationships. These are identified as the six basic elements of our daily lives that favour lifelong health. Likewise, these healthy habits and behaviour, which are interrelated, contribute to preventing and, if necessary, dealing with illness, thus becoming an active part of the recovery of that person, according to regional minister Catalina García at the press conference following the meeting.

The vision of the strategy is to promote a society in which individuals, families and communities can achieve their full potential for development, health and well-being, and in which working towards health gains is everyone's business.

The strategy, which runs from 2024 to 2030, consists of four strategic lines, 10 objectives and 15 programmes. The first of the lines focuses on the promotion of healthy lifestyle habits through interventions in policies and environments and the promotion of community assets for health. Objectives include: increasing the number of breastfeeding mothers, consuming healthy foods in preference to unhealthy ones; increasing the level of physical activity and reducing sedentary habits; increasing the hours and quality of sleep for all; improving perceptions of quality of life and emotional well-being; increasing the perception of satisfaction with sexual relations for all parties, regardless of gender, orientation or sexual identity; decreasing the time dedicated to the use of electronic devices to the detriment of time dedicated to family and friends; and making the public more aware of what is available in their community to facilitate a healthy life.

This first strategic line will be developed through programmes and schemes to promote healthy habits and community support networks through the Local Health Action Network (RELAS). This will entail the following: specific measures to be taken in local environments and with mobility and transport systems to facilitate healthy habits in the population; identifying and boosting whatever assets are available for healthier living, such as promoting healthy habits in health centres, in care centres for people with addictions, in all places of education, in social services centres, in temporary reception centres for immigrants, in youth detention centres and their support services, in prisons, as well as through social support programmes for people with mental health issues.

The second strategic line proposes the promotion of social responsibility for health within the business sector, the aim being to increase the number of companies with products or consumer activities that are committed to creating conditions that favour healthy habits, as well as fair and sustainable consumption by all. To this end alliances will be established with businesses operating in the fields of food production, catering, sports and leisure.

The third strategic line deals with the dissemination and communication of truthful, accurate information to the public on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle while also protecting them from messages and advertising campaigns that are harmful to health.

Finally, the fourth strategic line focuses on boosting knowledge management, research and innovation in the area of promoting healthy living through the promotion of training, research and innovation in healthy habits and the factors that determine them.

Technical commissions explained

Two types of technical commission, one at the regional level and the other for the provinces, make up the formal governance structure for this strategy. The regional commission, made up of representatives with a technical profile from the regional ministries involved, will provide continuity to the technical working group created to lay the groundwork. This commission will be coordinated by a person appointed by the directorate-general for public health and pharmaceutical management under the regional ministry of health and consumer affairs.

The provincial technical commissions resemble more the nature of a working group. They will facilitate coordination activities to implement and monitor actions taken at the provincial level, with the involvement of representatives from provincial delegations, primary care health districts (DSAP) and the wider health management areas (AGS) in each province. This might also include representatives from relevant, interested third parties.

The implementation of the strategy does not entail additional expenditure to that foreseen in the 2024 budgets of either the regional ministry of health and consumer affairs or the other departments involved. It is achievable within their current human resources and the corresponding budgets can cope with any needs to develop information or knowledge management systems. The source of funding for both these programmes and the overall strategy is public thanks to the allocation made by the different bodies responsible for its implementation.

It was also a working group that was responsible for drawing up this strategy. This involved the participation of representatives from the regional ministries responsible for health, education, sport, equality, agriculture, development, mobility and urban planning, employment and the economy.

All the inputs were co-ordinated by the directorate-general for public health and pharmaceutical management. Other participants were professionals from different sectors of relevance: citizen groups, special interest groups, professional associations and scientific societies.