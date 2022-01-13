Aemet issues weather warnings for rough seas along the Andalusian coastline High waves are forecast in Cadiz, Malaga, Granada and Almeria provinces, and temperatures across the country are expected to drop

An amber warning for rough seas until midnight has been issued this Thursday (13 January) for Cadiz province, in Andalucía, where an easterly wind will reach gale force eight east of Tarifa and force seven in the Algeciras area. Waves along the coast could reach four metres high.

Similarly high waves are also forecast for Malaga, Granada and Almeria provinces, as well as in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, where yellow warnings are in place.

The weather alerts for 13 January, 2022 / Aemet

Meanwhile, temperatures will fall this Thursday with some areas of Spain reaching lows of -4 to -7 degrees, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned.

The coldest areas of Spain will be Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, León, Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, Guadalajara, Barcelona, Girona and Lleida while temperatures in Malaga are expected to drop by at least four degrees on Thursday, 13 January.

Across the Mediterranean area there will be cloudy intervals and some weak and scattered rain showers.