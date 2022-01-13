Aemet issues weather warnings for rough seas along the Andalusian coastline

An amber warning for rough seas until midnight has been issued this Thursday (13 January) for Cadiz province, in Andalucía, where an easterly wind will reach gale force eight east of Tarifa and force seven in the Algeciras area. Waves along the coast could reach four metres high.
Similarly high waves are also forecast for Malaga, Granada and Almeria provinces, as well as in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, where yellow warnings are in place.
Meanwhile, temperatures will fall this Thursday with some areas of Spain reaching lows of -4 to -7 degrees, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned.
The coldest areas of Spain will be Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, León, Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, Guadalajara, Barcelona, Girona and Lleida while temperatures in Malaga are expected to drop by at least four degrees on Thursday, 13 January.
Across the Mediterranean area there will be cloudy intervals and some weak and scattered rain showers.