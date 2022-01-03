Sustainable tourism plan for Sierra de las Nieves launched The project, approved by the Junta's Ministry of Tourism, will run for three years backed by four million euros in funds. It includes a 725,000 euro initiative to provide villages with electric bicycles which will be free for the public to use

With the aim of making the Sierra de las Nieves a world-class tourist destination, a plan created by the Association of Municipalities of the Sierra de las Nieves has been approved by the Junta's de Andalucía's Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and by its Tourism Council. The plan will run for three years, with four different areas of work, designed to protect and promote the unique habitat.

The nine municipalities that make up the association, Alozaina, Casarabonela, El Burgo, Guaro, Istán, Monda, Ojén, Tolox and Yunquera, have unanimously agreed to adopt the plan.

Some 900,000 euros has been allocated to promote ‘green tourism’ with an emphasis on reducing the carbon footprint of the sector including improving existing mountain trails and the creation of more cycle and pedestrian friendly routes in urban areas.

New shuttle buses will be introduced to reduce the number of cars in the area and there are plans for an increase in the number of recharging points for electric cars in each municipality along with a 725,000 euros initiative to provide villages with electric bicycles which will be free to the public to use.

A further 600,000 euros has been allocated to create a tourist web portal for the Sierra de las Nieves and its surroundings, accompanied by digital content such as promotional videos and photographs.

Improved infrastructure in the park including camping areas and bridges is also anticipated.