Storm Martinho set to bring more rain to south of Spain: weather alerts have already been activated in four provinces in Andalucía

There is no respite. After Konrad and Laurence -which has already left almost 100 litres and flooded several areas of Malaga province on Tuesday - rain will continue to take the meteorological baton in Andalucía throughout this week. With just a single day of respite this Wednesday (19 March). Today the sun will briefly shine again and the weather alert map will finally turn green. But it will only last a few hours. From Thursday onwards, a new high-impact storm will arrive which, as the state meteorological agency (Aemet) warns, will once again bring widespread rainfall to the region.

This storm - named Martinho and which is already visible over the Atlantic - is the thirteenth named storm of this season (the fourth in 12 days) and, according to the state agency's forecast, will leave abundant rain in its wake this weekend, with intense winds in some areas. From Friday onwards, a drop in temperatures is also expected, and on Saturday and Sunday the snow level will drop.

For now, Aemet has activated yellow 'risk' warnings for Thursday in four provinces of Andalucía. In the case of Almeria and Granada, the warning will be in force until 9am for coastal phenomena. On its coastline, east and northeast winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres are expected. In addition, Huelva and Seville will be under a warning until 6pm for heavy showers and thunderstorms. Up to 20mm of rain could fall in an hour.

During Thursday, the state meteorological agency forecasts "very cloudy or overcast skies with widespread rainfall, which will spread from west to east, and which may be locally heavy and persistent in the western half, without ruling out the possibility that they may be accompanied by storms". According to the outlook, showers are unlikely to reach the far east parts of the region. Temperatures will rise, except in the western third, where they will fall. The wind will also play a leading role: "it will blow from the south in the western third with strong intervals and from the east in the rest, blowing occasionally strong on the Mediterranean coast, where it will turn west during the afternoon," Aemet added.

During Friday and the weekend, Spain will remain under the influence of Atlantic low pressure, according to the Aemet spokesperson. Therefore, there will be practically widespread rainfall, which will be more abundant in the west of the Spanish mainland, around the Central System and the Aragonese Pyrenees. At the same time, winds will blow with some intensity.