Storm Laurence deposits almost 100mm of rain leading to flooding in several areas of Malaga province

There has been a night of general sleeplessness in the province caused by the passage of the high-impact storm Laurence, with wind gusts of almost 90 km/h at Malaga Airport (according to state weather agency Aemet) combined with rainfall discharges that have reached almost 100mm in several parts of the province, according to data from the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network.

The highest levels have once again been recorded in the westernmost area of the province, a large part of which has flowed into the La Concepción reservoir, although there is no more capacity and water is still being discharged. This is also the case with the Guadalmansa diversion dam, with 87mm accumulated in the last 12 hours. There was also significant rainfall in the upper Guadalhorce, such as Coín (77mm); the river Turón in Ardales (67) and the river Grande, in Las Millanas (65mm).

As a result, the river Campanillas has overflowed its banks in the neighbourhood of the same name in Malaga city, leaving numerous streets flooded. The Guadalhorce has also flooded the lower parts of Cártama and the same is happening in Almogía.

The Junta, in coordination with the local councils in Malaga city and Cártama, has suspended classes in eight schools: Pablo Neruda, La Campiña, Cano Cartamón, Arcoiris, Flor de Azahar, IES Valle del Azahar, IES Cartima and Novaschool Sunland, in Cártama; and Francisco Quevedo and IES Torre del Prado, in Campanillas.

At the moment, the state of several rivers in the province, which are also threatening to overflow, are being monitored, and above all the level of the Casasola dam. This already contains 25 million cubic metres, well above its designed capacity (22 million cubic metres) and is discharging large quantities into the Campanillas river.