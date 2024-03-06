Spain's state rail operator issues two million free season tickets for regular users of local and medium-distance trains

Agencies Malaga Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 13:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

Renfe, Spain's state rail operator, has issued 275,400 free Cercanías (local commuter service) and Media Distancia (medium distance) season tickets in the Andalucía region which will be valid for the first four months of the year. The rail company said the total number of free season tickets issued in Andalucía, some 63.4% (179,000) are for travel on Cercanías services, distributed between the Málaga, Seville and Cádiz hubs while most of the remainder have been issued for standard Media Distancia services in the region (96,372). Renfe also issued 6,800 Avant season tickets with a 50% discount for Seville-Cordoba-Malaga, Seville-Granada, Malaga-Granada services, including the stations of Puente Genil, Antequera S.A, Antequera AV and Loja.

At a national level in Spain

Throughout the country, Renfe has issued two million free multi-journey tickets for Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia and Avant travel cards with a 50% discount. Of the total number of free multi-journey tickets issued, more than 1.9 million are for travel on various Cercanías, Rodalies and Cercanías Ancho Métrico lines and on Media Distancia lines.

Of these free season tickets, 74,400 tickets with 50% Avant discounts have been sold for use on medium-distance high-speed services, which represents 3.7% of all season tickets

To avoid waiting and to speed up the purchase of season tickets, it is recommended to obtain them through the Renfe Cercanías application or, in the case of Media Distancia and Avant season tickets, through the renfe.com website. To do this, the customer must be registered beforehand.