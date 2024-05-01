Spain's state Met Office extends yellow 'risk' weather warnings in Andalucía this 1 May public holiday

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 10:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has extended the yellow 'risk' warnings for wind and coastal phenomena that had been activated in the Andalusian provinces of Almeria and Granada for this Wednesday, 1 May.

According to information on the Aemet website, the alert in Almeria will be in force throughout the day in the west and Almeria city area, with westerly winds forecast of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, with maximum gusts of up to 70 km/h between noon and 9pm, and waves that could reach up to three metres; and in the Levante area, in this case with winds from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of three metres.

As far as Granada province is concerned, the weather alert is limited to the coast, where a westerly wind of 50 to 60 km/h with three-metre waves is also forecast.

For the Andalucía region as a whole, cloudy skies are expected with light to moderate rainfall, less likely on the Mediterranean slope, with clearings opening up throughout the day; and minimum temperatures unchanged or rising. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain unchanged on the coast but fall inland.