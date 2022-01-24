Spain’s Met Office activates amber and yellow weather warnings on the coast from this Tuesday There will be gale force storms on Andalucía’s Mediterranean coast, says the Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero

A total of 19 provinces in the interior of the Spanish mainland were on a yellow warning due to frost this Monday, 24 January, with temperatures down to -8 degrees, according to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Additionally the province of Cadiz is on a yellow alert for rough seas, with force 7 winds, occasionally 8, in the west of the Strait of Gibraltar and south of the Trafalgar area.

In Malaga, and on the Costa del Sol, the map will start turning yellow tomorrow, when the weather is expected to get ‘complicated’.

"From Tuesday and, above all, on Wednesday we will have a storm throughout the Andalusian Mediterranean coast, the Strait of Gibraltar, Ceuta, Melilla and the Cadiz coast," says Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero on his blog 'Storms and lightning'. Aemet has activated the weather warning from 12noon due to an easterly wind of force 7 and three-metre-high waves in the Guadalhorce, Costa del Sol and the Malaga city areas.

On Wednesday the warning level steps up to amber, when the State weather agency predicts gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour in the case of Malaga city. The warning will be in force from midnight to 4pm due to winds force 7 to 8 and waves of up 4 metres. From 4 pm to midnight, this weather alert notice will return to a yellow level.

No heavy rain is predicted and the chance of showers is minimal from Wednesday. Temperatures will tend to drop, with minimums of 10 to 11 degrees expected in Malaga and maximums of 17 to 18 degrees.