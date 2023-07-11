Spain's most expensive house for sale is valued at 55 million euros and can be found on the Costa del Sol The two-storey home in Marbella has 12 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a private gym and an indoor heated swimming pool

Spain's most expensive house for sale is located on a luxury residential development in Marbella and costs an eye-watering 55 million euros.

According to real estate portal Idealista, the 4,000 square-metre property is on a plot of 9,000 square metres on the beachfront and has two floors, 12 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a private gym and an indoor heated swimming pool.

The Costa del Sol mansion also has an outdoor swimming pool, sumptuous gardens with fountains and even a separate flat to accommodate guests, the real estate agency which listed it for sale pointed out.

The villa boasts stunning sea views, and is decorated in a classic style with stone mosaics on the exterior floors and all the luxury of exquisite, and probably expensive, details, not suitable for all budgets.

Second-most expensive: 35 million

The second-most expensive property in the country is also in Marbella, on the Costa del Sol - its price is set at a whopping 35 million euros.

Although this 16-bedroom, 16-bathroom home, built on a plot of 8,799 square metres with a built area of 2,000 square metres, is not on the beachfront, it boasts unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Sierra Blanca mountains.

The property has a bowling alley, poker room, multi-level cinema room, games area with Formula 1 seating, water area with spa and hammam, a padel tennis court and a large bathroom in the master bedroom with a glass ceiling over the bathtub.

Villa Enso, a modern house with 16 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms with a spa area, swimming pools and gymnasium, is the third-most expensive, advertised at 34 million euros. It is located in one of the most exclusive developments in Europe, La Zagaleta, in the Malaga municipality of Benahavís.

Two properties valued at 29.5 million euros occupy fourth position in the rankings. One of them is a three-storey house in the Sierra Blanca area with nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, again located in Marbella, and the other, a nine-bedroom country house for sale in Mallorca.

The fifth-most expensive home in Spain is a villa of about 2,500 square metres, three floors, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, built on a plot of 4,500 square metres in the Sierra Blanca area of Marbella - the starting price is 29 million euros.