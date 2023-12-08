Snow on starter slopes sees skiers head to the Sierra Nevada in Granada

Sections
Friday, 8 December 2023, 09:53
The recent drop in temperatures has given a chance for the snowmaking machines to get to work in the Sierra Nevada in Granada province, Spain's highest ski resort.
Heavy snow has not as yet fallen to allow more than a few runs and the practice area to open.
Resorts in the Catalan Pyrenees in the north of Spain are also already open.
