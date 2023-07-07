Sierra Nevada worker dies while doing maintenance on a ski resort cable car The resort's workers' union has launched an investigation into the workplace incident in Andalucía's Granada province

Ángel Mengíbar

A man died while carrying out maintenance duties on the Borreguiles cable car in Granada's Sierra Nevada ski resort on Wednesday 5 July.

Resort management company Cetursa told local newspaper Ideal a 59-year-old man, named as Juan Carlos C, died while carrying out cleaning work in the mechanical area of the lift, which was four metres above the ground.

Several witnesses raised the alarm at about 1.45pm after noticing he was semi-conscious after suffering a blow to the head, according to emergency services.

The Comisiones Obreras trade union has opened an investigation into the workplace incident. According to the secretary of union branch at the ski resort, Miguel Ángel Vargas, it will analyse "whether or not the safety protocol had been complied with at all times".

"On behalf of all the workers of Cetursa Remontes, we express our deepest condolences to the family of our deceased colleague," Vargas added. Comisiones Obreras organised a rally on Thursday at 10am at the doors of its headquarters in Avenida de Andalucía in Malaga city as a tribute to the worker and to demand improved working conditions at the ski resort.

Cetursa released a statement through its social media networks lamenting the death of one of its employees. "On behalf of Sierra Nevada we would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, comrade," it said. The injured worker had worked for the Sierra Nevada management company for more than 20 years.