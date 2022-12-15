Young man found dead in Andalucía’s Sierra Nevada, the third death in four days The 22-year-old victim had been missing since last Sunday after he went hiking in the mountains

A mountain rescue team has located the body of a 22-year-old Belarusian man in Granada’s Sierra Nevada. He had been reported missing since Sunday after he went hiking in the area.

Everything indicates that the young man suffered a fall and ended up being carried away by the river, police sources have told Europa Press.

Since he disappeared at the weekend, the mountain rescue unit of the Guardia Civil had been looking for him.

This is the third person found dead in recent days in Sierra Nevada, after the bodies of two Hungarian women were discovered on Monday near the university hostel in Hoya de la Mora with signs of having died from hypothermia.