Seville 'under siege' for United Nations summit with world leaders present

The people of Seville have felt under siege this week as the city hosted a major United Nations conference attracting some 50 world leaders, including presidents and other heads of government.

The Andalusian capital has been hosting the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, aiming to draw attention to the problem of government debt and its effects on economic growth.

The event takes place in a different venue every ten years and this time was opened by King Felipe, who hosted a dinner at the Real Alcázar palace in the city with Queen Letizia. The United States was among the countries not present.

In total, Seville counted on the presence of 5,900 National Police officers and 1,800 Guardia Civil, as well as 550 members of the armed forces, with the city hall spending millions of euros.