Seville town records 4.1 magnitude earthquake felt across four provinces
According to the IGN (the national geographic institute), the earthquake happened around 3.29am at a depth of 10 kilometres

SUR

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 18:43

Spain's national geographic institute (IGN) recorded an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude with its epicentre in the Seville town of Cazalla de la Sierra in the early hours of Thursday 27 February. It was felt in around 200 municipalities in four provinces: Seville, Huelva, Cordoba and Badajoz.

IGN released a statement on social media, informing that the earthquake had occurred around 3.29am (Spanish mainland time) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt with greater intensity (III-IV) in 17 municipalities: Alanís, Cantillana, Cazalla de la Sierra, Constantina, Olivares, Alcalá del Río, San Nicolás del Puerto, Tocina and Valencina de la Concepción in the province of Seville; Esparragosa de la Serena, Calzadilla de los Barros, Magacela, Malcocinado and Talavera la Real in Badajoz; Hornachuelos and Fuente Obejuna in Cordoba; and Jabugo in Huelva.

Another 166 municipalities also experienced it, although with a less intense magnitude: 32 with intensity III; 59 with intensity II-III; and another 75 with intensity II.

The IGN recorded an aftershock an hour later, at around 4.50am, with a magnitude of 1.7 and an epicentre in the Seville town of Constantina at a depth of three kilometres.

