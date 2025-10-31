Seville Airport offers six new international routes this winter season, making a total of 77 destinations

Cristina Rubio Seville Friday, 31 October 2025, 16:22 Share

The winter season started at Seville Airport on 26 October. During this period, which ends in March, the facility has connections to 77 destinations, 19 domestic and 58 abroad, which is six more than during the winter season of 2024-2025. The new destinations this year are: Berlin, Dusseldorf, Rotterdam, Verona, Wroclaw and Essaouira. Airlines will operate 13 more routes this low season, for a total of 109 connections between Seville and 82 different airports. This makes Seville the fourth infrastructure in Spain with the largest increase in routes compared to last winter.

In terms of the number of connections, Seville is more popular with domestic flights, with Spain being the country with the most connections to its airport. The capital of Andalucía has direct flights to Alicante, Almeria, Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Madrid, Melilla, Palma de Mallorca, San Sebastián, Santander, Santiago de Compostela, Tenerife Norte, Tenerife Sur, Valencia and Vitoria.

Italy continues being the international destination with the most destinations from Seville, with routes to Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Catania, Milan, Bergamo, Pisa, Rome, Treviso, Trieste, Naples, Turin and Verona. Seville also has links with France, through Marseille, Paris (Orly, Beauvais and Charles de Gaulle airports), Bordeaux, Nantes, Toulouse, Montpellier and Lyon. The two new routes to Berlin and Dusseldorf in Germany join Frankfurt, Baden-Baden, Munich, Cologne, Nuremberg and Weeze.

Routes to the UK

Seville also has connections to Ireland (Cork and Dublin); the Netherlands (Amsterdam, Eindhoven and now Rotterdam); the UK (Birmingham, Edinburgh, London Stansted, London Luton, London Gatwick and Manchester); Switzerland (Basel, Geneva and Zurich); Belgium (Brussels and Charleroi); Portugal (Lisbon and Oporto); Poland (Wroclaw, Warsaw and Krakow); Denmark (Copenhagen); Sweden (Stockholm); Morocco (Marrakech, Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouria); Malta; Austria (Vienna); Romania (Bucharest); Hungary (Budapest); the Czech Republic (Prague); Turkey (Istanbul International Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport).

It also offers an increasing number of charter flights to Ajaccio (France), Bastia (France), Mulhouse (France), Cairo (Egypt), Graz (Austria), Ivalo (Finland), Thessaloniki (Greece) and Zagreb (Croatia).

Nearly five million seats on offer

This winter, Seville Airport has 4.9 million seats and 27,130 flights available until 28 March. This is 9.6% more seats and 10.2% more flights than last winter. Since the 2023-2024 winter season, the number of seats to European destinations has grown by 17.3% and by 81.6% to Morocco.

In absolute terms, the foreign markets with the highest number of seats are Italy (683,426), France (527,032), the UK (413,374), the Netherlands (213,096) and Germany (182,624). By rate of increase, Turkey (seats more than doubled), Morocco (+79.9%), the Netherlands (+40.6%), France (+26%), Italy (+21.7%) and Portugal (+17.3%) stand out.