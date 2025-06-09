Seven of the 'top ten' happiest towns in Spain are in Andalucía

Irene Cuenca Seville Monday, 9 June 2025, 15:29 Compartir

Without a doubt, the towns and villages ('pueblos') are an essential part of Spain and the Spanish way of life, shaping the country's different cultures and traditions for centuries. Many Spaniards describe them as places of refuge with a taste of home, and even as the point on the map to which they always return.

The good weather, the gastronomy, the monuments and the warmth and friendliness of a town's inhabitants are the elements used by pollster YouGov, on behalf of Spain's famous sugar producer La Azucarera, to filter and then rank these towns to find " The happiest towns in Spain". If you put your mind to it, we are certain that your thoughts will drift towards many towns in Andalucía. Well, just like you, so have many others, so much so that seven towns in the region have made it into the top ten list of the happiest towns in the country.

Chipiona takes the top spot as the happiest town in this YouGov survey. This town, located on the Cadiz coast, has been rated very positively for its people, its philosophy of life and its climate. One example of its popularity is that the town multiplies its population tenfold every summer and is one of the favourite tourist destinations of the people.

Andalucía in the top three

Ronda in Malaga province takes silver. The town's beauty, the natural environment surrounding it and its people are what has earned it second place.

Zoom Ronda.

The bronze medal also goes to Malaga province, specifically to Nerja for its contrasting landscapes of mountains and beach coves. The people, the climate and the beauty of Nerja are the most important features of this town according to those surveyed.

Zoom Nerja.

In fourth place is Peñíscola in the region of Valencia, followed by Tarifa in Cadiz province, once again characterised for climate, natural environment and the people.

Zahara de los Atunes, also in Cadiz province, is in sixth position, followed by Benalmádena in Malaga and Mojácar in the province of Almeria. These are Andalucía's seven municipalities in the top ten.

This ranking not only highlights the beauty and charm of these Andalusian towns, but also reflects how the quality of life, the need for human warmth and the connection with one's roots are still fundamental to our sense of happiness and general contentment.

Andalucía, with its light, its history and its people, confirms itself as a privileged place that welcomes those who are not only looking for a holiday destination, but a home. In the end, these towns are not just dots on the map, but corners of the soul where life can be savoured with more inner peace and joy.