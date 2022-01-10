Semana Santa and Easter will be normal this year, the Junta de Andalucía promises Vice-President Juan Marín said the Semana Santa processions, previously cancelled because of the pandemic, will go ahead this year

Andalucía’s famous Semana Santa processions will go ahead this year after their cancellation for two consecutive years because of coronavirus restrictions.

The renowned religious events will take place during Holy Week 10 April to 17 April, 2022.

“There will be Easter,” said the Junta’s Vice President and Minister of Tourism, Juan Marín, on 10 January. Select events will also be broadcast at the Andalusian pavilion of Spain’s International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid.

“We are going to continue celebrating, as we have done with the cavalcades of the Three Kings, at all times taking precautions. Perhaps the brotherhoods will have to change or adapt parts of their traditional routes to avoid some streets, but we have confidence that everything can be done with total normality,” he said.

Easter marks the end of the low season for the tourism sector and is often seen as a barometer for the high season. Convinced of the importance of Semana Santa to the regional tourism sector, Marín added, “This year, we will not be without it.”