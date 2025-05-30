Schools in Andalucía allowed send pupils home early on very hot days

Europa Press Seville Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:53 Compartir

The sweltering heat is starting to affect Andalucía, which means that educational centres can be more "flexible" with timetables in order to "adapt to the circumstances of exceptional high temperatures". In the coming days, the region is expecting maximum temperatures of 40C.

"This flexibility may involve the early release of pupils on days when an amber or red weather alert is activated, as long as it's not earlier than 12noon. If the centre decides to apply this measure in its autonomy, it must communicate it in advance and in an appropriate manner to the families." This past Wednesday, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) activated the yellow warning in the provinces of Seville, Cordoba and Jaén.

This measure is stated in the guidelines of May 2023 issued by the regional ministry of educational development. As regional minister María del Carmen Castillo has stated, these guidelines are still in force. The document states that the early dismissal of under-age students must be "always authorised by their legal representatives", which indicates other necessary conditions: a legal guardian or a person authorised by them must be physically present at the school to sign out the student, "recording the exact time of departure and signing the required standardised document provided by the school".

"Exceptionally, the school management may, with proper justification, consider the possibility of modifying the application of flexible scheduling," which, in any case, "will never affect the school day itself, which must remain unchanged for those students without authorisation, who will stay at school until the end of the academic timetable established at the start of the school year. The daily time allocated to any extracurricular services may not be affected either."

The guidelines aim to establish "common rules" for action in the event of heat waves and exceptional high temperatures. In general, the protocol can be activated between 1 June and 31 July, and then again from 1 to 30 September, "without prejudice to the possibility of activating it at other times if the meteorological conditions of a heat wave or exceptional high temperatures so determine". In fact, the protocol was already activated on 15 May during the 2022/2023 academic year.