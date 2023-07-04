School calendar in Andalucía for the 2023-2024 academic year: when do classes start? The details issued by each of the different territorial delegations also include holiday periods, public holidays, the number of school days per term and the date on which classes end

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Students are finally enjoying the long-awaited summer holidays, but before you know it, it will be time again to prepare for the next academic year.

The return to the classroom in Andalucía does not have a common date, but depends on the level of the students. For the 2023-24 academic year, students in the second grade of infant education, primary education and special education will be the first to go back to school, on Monday 11 September.

This will be followed by students of compulsory secondary education, baccalaureate, initial vocational training, artistic education and continuing education for adults, on Friday 15 September.

The end of the school year will be Friday 21 June 2024 for primary school pupils and Monday 24 June for the rest of the students.

The calendars issued by the different territorial delegations, in addition to the start of the 2023-2024 school year and the regular schedule of classes, include holiday periods, public holidays, the number of school days per term and the date on which classes end. Each province has already established its own school calendar, and these are the eight resolutions setting out all the details you need to know:

- Resolution of 31 May 2023 of the Territorial Delegation of Malaga, available here

- Resolution of 23 May 2023, of the Territorial Delegation of Almería, available here

- Resolution, of 27 May 2023, of the Territorial Delegation of Seville, available here

- Resolution, of 30 May 2023, of the Territorial Delegation of Huelva, available here

- Resolution, of 27 May 2023, of the Territorial Delegation of Cadiz, available here

- Resolution, of 19 May 2023, of the Territorial Delegation of Córdoba, available here

- Resolution, of 22 May 2023, of the Territorial Delegation of Jaén, available here

- Resolution, of 30 May 2023, of the Territorial Delegation of Granada, available here