Satanists deny that Granada's Christmas lights are offensive after believers' protest The religious demonstrators claimed that the upside down crosses are symbols of the Devil and called on the city's mayor to resign as he was "a satanist"

The Spanish Association of Satanists has hit back at accusations that upside down crosses are symbols of the Devil.

The reaction came after a group of ultra-devout Roman Catholics protested at the doors of Granada city hall last weekend over what they considered to be offensive use of the Christian symbol in the city's Christmas lights.

The Satanists said that demonic symbolism was "just a cliché". The religious demonstrators called on the city's mayor to resign as he was "a satanist".