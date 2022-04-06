New residence for the elderly in Almuñécar to open this year The home, which will be recognised by the Junta de Andalucía, has been acquired by the Granada-based Alfaguara group from a German company and is now being fitted out to accommodate a total of 95 beds

One of the buildings that will be used for the residence / IDEAL

The Maria Auxiliadora Cotobro Playa Residence for the elderly is expected to open its doors in Almuñécar in the last quarter of this year, according to the councillor for social services and equality, Maria del Carmen Reinoso.

The councillor visited the centre in order to see the progress of the renovation work on the facilities, which began a few weeks ago, last week and said that it would open once the work currently being carried out has been completed.

The representative of the Granada company that has taken over the complex, Manrique Martín, said that the renovation of all the facilities has been underway for some weeks now. “We have a team of six people. The building work started a fortnight ago but had to stop due to the hauliers' strike when the rubble could not be removed."

Two phases

He added: "The duration of the work is expected to last about four months; then we will have the building open but without residents for a month to test everything, with a view to it being inaugurated in the last quarter of this year."

Martín explained that the project will be carried out in two phases. "In the first phase we have 48 places and five nursing places and in the second phase we will reach the 95 that we have planned."

He went on to explain that the first phase includes all the common areas including two lounges, two dining rooms, physiotherapy and occupational therapy rooms. During the second phase the bedrooms will be built.

Create 60 direct jobs

The Residencia de Mayores María Auxiliadora Cotobro Playa was acquired from the German company Evangelisches Johanneswerk España Residencia Costa Tropical, after it was closed more than a decade ago. This complex, when complete, will create some 60 direct jobs and an estimated 15 indirect jobs.

"I think we will end up being the company with the highest number of employees in Almuñécar throughout the year, because this is a sector that employs people 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We believe that we will be a very important source of income and care for Almuñécar," Martín emphasised.

The Granada-based company Maria Auxiliadora Cotobro, which forms part of the Alfaguara group manages twelve centres in Granada, with 450 people in its charge and 200 employees, according to Martín.