Recommended vaccination schedule published for 2023

The Junta's Ministry of Health has published the recommended vaccination schedule in Andalucía for 2023, which includes vaccines against 14 infectious diseases. The schedule includes jabs for tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal diseases, meningococcal serogroups B and ACWY, measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox, human papillomavirus and influenza.

The vaccination schedule includes the extension of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to boys (until now it was only administered to girls). The other significant changes to this year’s schedule are:

Tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough

The Tdpa dose for six-year-olds against whooping cough has been replaced by the booster vaccine against tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough with a high antigenic load (also known as infantile whooping cough and poliomyelitis (DTPa-VPI)) for all those born in 2017 (they can also receive it during 2023 even if they have not reached their sixth birthday). Those born before 2017 who have not received this dose of Tdpa their sixth birthday will receive one dose of Tdpa (Boostrix®).

Meningococcal ACWY

The MenACWY (Nimenrix®) vaccination programme for adolescents and young adults is extended for this year for those born between 2002 and 2010 (aged 13 to 21 years old). Twelve-year-olds (born in 2011) are also included if they have not received the MenACWY (Nimenrix®) vaccination after their tenth birthday.

Human papillomavirus (HMV)

The new recommended schedule includes 12-year-old boys in the vaccination against papillomavirus (until now only girls were inoculated). In January this year, it began to be administered to those born in 2011.

The two-dose papillomavirus schedule has been changed from 0-6 months to 0-12 months, with the aim of optimising the immune response to this vaccination.

In addition, the regional ministry recommendeds the vaccine for women aged 13 to 18 years (both inclusive), who have not been vaccinated or have not completed the HPV vaccination. The schedule will be completed according to the age at which the first dose was administered.

If you have not received any doses:

If 13 or 14 years old: two doses, separated by 12 months.

If aged 15 to 18 years (both inclusive): three doses (0, 2, 6 months).

If you have received a single dose:

If this was administered at 12, 13 or 14 years of age, a single dose will be required at least 12 months after the previous dose.

If it was administered between 15 and 18 years of age (both inclusive) and the adolescent only received one jab, they should receive two doses at least four months apart; if they were inoculated with both doses, they should receive one dose.

Influenza

Influenza vaccination of children aged six to 59 months is routine and started in September 2022, following WHO and EU recommendations.

The dosage to be used is as follows:

From six to 23 months old (both inclusive): two doses separated by at least four weeks, and only one jab if the child has been vaccinated against influenza in previous campaigns.

From 24 to 59 months old (both inclusive) without pathologies: one dose.

From 24 to 59 months old (both inclusive) with chronic pathologies: two doses, separated by at least four weeks. If the child was vaccinated in previous campaigns, only one dose.

Pneumococcus

Systematic vaccination against pneumococcus in adults is extended to all persons aged between 60 and 72 years of age (born between 1951 and 1963) who have not received it previously.