Detainee fakes injuries to be taken to hospital in Granada where 70 relatives try to help him escape

Laura Velasco Friday, 29 November 2024, 18:11

"It was a spectacle." These are the words of those who witnessed film-like scenes at the Hospital de Neurotraumatología y Rehabilitación in Granada on Tuesday 26 November when a 29-year-old man was transferred from the National Police cells to the hospital having said that he was injured.

According to police sources consulted by Granada province's IDEAL newspaper, it all began with the arrest of the individual, who had a long police record and several arrest warrants for burglary and assault, among others. The National Police, who had been on his trail for some time, managed to arrest him and take him to their cells. Once there, the detainee claimed that he was injured and asked to be treated in a hospital.

The officers escorted him into the police vehicle and, upon arrival at the hospital, found around 70 family members who were waiting for him. To prevent them from entering and helping him escape, the officers went into the hospital through a back door and set up a security cordon. The danger of escape was evident, so reinforcements were requested and several officers came to provide support. Witnesses said that some of them "were carrying pepper spray" and even used it. "It was a spectacle, it was crazy," they added.

A dislocated shoulder

The detainee was treated by health professionals for a bruise, a sprained knee and a dislocated shoulder. Within seconds, however, they saw that he deliberately dislocated his shoulder again. He did this three times and demanded to spend the night in the hospital and to be anaesthetised. As the officers later found out, his plan was to escape with the help of his family.

Faced with the unusual situation, hospital staff checked his medical records thoroughly. Curiously, he had already been treated on numerous occasions for a shoulder that he managed to dislocate himself with astonishing ease. When he realised what was happening, the detainee began to verbally abuse the health professionals, despite the police presence.

Verbal abuse

According to sources to which this newspaper has had access, the man told health professionals that "more than 500 people" were working for him, "many of them with Kalashnikovs", and that they would make their lives hell. The verbal violence was also directed at one of the National Police officers.

Officers managed to get him back to the National Police cells where he is awaiting trial. Sources consulted confirmed to IDEAL that the control measures for future transfers of this prisoner will be "extreme", as they fear that the family may again attempt a riot.