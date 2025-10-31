Prison for bar owner who scammed 94-year-old man out of around 22,000 euros over two-year period

EuropaPress Granada Friday, 31 October 2025, 15:54 Share

The National Police have arrested a 57-year-old man in Granada as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of continuous fraud against a 94-year-old man who regularly went to the man's business for breakfast. The man, who is already in prison, allegedly charged more than 22,000 euros on his bank card over a two-year period. As reported by the police in a statement, whenever it was time to pay, the senior citizen lost sight of his credit card under the pretext that the card reader had no signal on the terrace and it was necessary to make the charge inside the establishment. The elderly man did not realise that, apart from charging him for what he had consumed, he had been charged on his card on numerous occasions over the course of two years.

As part of the Operation Breakfast investigation, police discovered that the events took place from June 2023 to June 2025 and that the victim, the 94-year-old man, usually went to the cafeteria near his home for breakfast and paid with his credit card.

Once in the premises and with the card in the employee's possession, different bank charges were made for amounts that sometimes reached 450 euros, in addition to the charge for what had actually been consumed. During the two years that unauthorised charges were made on the card, there was an upward trend from the first 30 euros to the latest, which reached increasingly higher amounts.

The National Police carried out an investigation taking as a reference those amounts that were ostensibly higher than the price of a normal drink and have estimated that the amount of fraudulent movements and money swindled exceeded 22,000 euros.

The alleged perpetrator of this continuous fraud offence, aged 57, has been arrested by the police and the court has ordered his imprisonment for a period of one year and four months.