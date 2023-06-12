Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police cordon off the scene in Calle Las Monjas street in Andújar on Sunday morning. José Carlos González
Police officer dies after stepping into dispute between neighbours and his attacker is shot dead

Police officer dies after stepping into dispute between neighbours and his attacker is shot dead

The attack happened on Sunday morning in the Andalusian town of Andújar, in Jaén province

Ideal

Jaén

Monday, 12 June 2023, 11:11

Compartir

A National Police officer died on Sunday in Andújar, in the Andalusian province of Jaén, from injuries caused when he tried to calm a dispute between neighbours. His attacker was shot dead at the scene by another police officer, the force has confirmed.

The incident occurred just before 10am. Callers alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room of a quarrel between several local residents in Calle Las Monjas street, where one of them was allegedly acting aggressively.

Local Police, National Police and medical services were mobilised to the scene. When they arrived, the individual met them with a knife and a hammer and brutally assaulted one of the police team. The officer was rushed to hospital in cardiorespiratory arrest but finally died of his injuries.

His colleague, who was not injured, fired at the assailant, who was shot and killed. The National Police force has taken over the investigation into the attack.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad