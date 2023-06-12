Police officer dies after stepping into dispute between neighbours and his attacker is shot dead The attack happened on Sunday morning in the Andalusian town of Andújar, in Jaén province

A National Police officer died on Sunday in Andújar, in the Andalusian province of Jaén, from injuries caused when he tried to calm a dispute between neighbours. His attacker was shot dead at the scene by another police officer, the force has confirmed.

The incident occurred just before 10am. Callers alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room of a quarrel between several local residents in Calle Las Monjas street, where one of them was allegedly acting aggressively.

Local Police, National Police and medical services were mobilised to the scene. When they arrived, the individual met them with a knife and a hammer and brutally assaulted one of the police team. The officer was rushed to hospital in cardiorespiratory arrest but finally died of his injuries.

His colleague, who was not injured, fired at the assailant, who was shot and killed. The National Police force has taken over the investigation into the attack.