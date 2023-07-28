Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Plunge pools on balconies and private terraces warning

Plunge pools on balconies and private terraces warning

Property administrators warn of the "dangers" of installing the items and say it is essential to have a technical study to make sure the structure can take the weight

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 28 July 2023, 18:28

Compartir

The Andalusian Council of Property Administrators (Cafincas) has warned of the "danger" that the installation of plunge pools on balconies, terraces and private roofs can pose to the structures of buildings due to excess weight if they are not properly analysed beforehand and do not have professional technical reports.

In a press release, Cafincas said it recommended always having professional technical supervision before installing a temporary pool so that its weight does not cause damage that could affect an entire residential community.

Quoting technical criteria, Cafincas said concrete slabs can only withstand an overload of approximately 200 kilos per square metre, a weight that is equivalent to filling an inflatable pool of one square metre to a height of 20 centimetres. This is a general criterion that depends to a large extent on the age of the buildings as there may be cases with a lower overload capacity and other properties where there is more margin, hence the importance of prior consultation with a professional to ensure the ability of the terrace or roof to withstand the weight.

Cafincas stressed the need for having individual and specific advice in each case to avoid risk situations that could affect an entire community, in addition to complying with the restrictions in force in certain provinces for the use of water.

"The safety of the building must be a priority and therefore before installing an inflatable pool it is essential to have a technical study that guarantees that the chosen area can support the weight and respect the limitations in terms of dimensions and water use," said Cafincas president, José Feria.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena registers a magnitude 3.3 earthquake
  2. 2 Wanted British man arrested in connection with Mijas stabbing and woman falling from car
  3. 3 Drought crisis: waiting lists for water tankers on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa Tropical residents to call for end to jet ski 'nuisance'
  5. 5 Coín town hall launches shuttle bus service to Fuengirola beach
  6. 6 A 66-year-old man dies after being found in swimming pool of a villa in Estepona
  7. 7 Fuengirola steps up summer street cleaning programme with new hi-tech equipment
  8. 8 Beso Beach, the sea, gastronomy and the best hits make the experience of the summer
  9. 9 Cueva de Ardales reopens after a month of 'very necessary' works
  10. 10 Many municipalities in Malaga have still not introduced measures to reduce use of mains water

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad