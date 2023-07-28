Plunge pools on balconies and private terraces warning Property administrators warn of the "dangers" of installing the items and say it is essential to have a technical study to make sure the structure can take the weight

The Andalusian Council of Property Administrators (Cafincas) has warned of the "danger" that the installation of plunge pools on balconies, terraces and private roofs can pose to the structures of buildings due to excess weight if they are not properly analysed beforehand and do not have professional technical reports.

In a press release, Cafincas said it recommended always having professional technical supervision before installing a temporary pool so that its weight does not cause damage that could affect an entire residential community.

Quoting technical criteria, Cafincas said concrete slabs can only withstand an overload of approximately 200 kilos per square metre, a weight that is equivalent to filling an inflatable pool of one square metre to a height of 20 centimetres. This is a general criterion that depends to a large extent on the age of the buildings as there may be cases with a lower overload capacity and other properties where there is more margin, hence the importance of prior consultation with a professional to ensure the ability of the terrace or roof to withstand the weight.

Cafincas stressed the need for having individual and specific advice in each case to avoid risk situations that could affect an entire community, in addition to complying with the restrictions in force in certain provinces for the use of water.

"The safety of the building must be a priority and therefore before installing an inflatable pool it is essential to have a technical study that guarantees that the chosen area can support the weight and respect the limitations in terms of dimensions and water use," said Cafincas president, José Feria.