Extensive operation against drug-trafficking and organised crime in Malaga, Ceuta and Cadiz

The National Police carried out a large simultaneous operation against drug-trafficking in Ceuta and the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz on Tuesday, 21 October. According to sources, at least seven arrests were carried out in the morning and potentially more throughout the rest of the day, although there has been no further information.

The operation was launched in Ceuta, where at least 11 searches in homes were carried out. Various police units took part in this extensive action.

Seven arrested

The operation is part of a long-running investigation aimed at dismantling a criminal network linked to drug-trafficking and other illicit organised crime activities.

Government delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, highlighted the importance of the operation within the wider scope of the war on drugs in six of the eight Andalusian provinces, which has showed "very good results" so far.

"We are talking about more than 36,000 operations, more than 26,000 people arrested, more than 2,000 tonnes of drugs seized, more than 3,000 drug-trafficking boats," he said.

According to the delegate, the pressure exerted by this investigation has led to a decrease in drug-trafficking, with more and more criminals being brought to justice. Fernández stated that such operations also contribute to Andalucía's reputation as a relatively "safe region".