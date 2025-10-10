One volunteer per classroom to support pupils with autism in Andalucía

Cristina Pinto Malaga Friday, 10 October 2025, 15:01 Share

The Neurotea Association was born in 2009 with the aim of improving care for people with autism, families and children with special educational needs. Now, through its 'FormaTEA, inclusive education in Andalucía' project it is promoting support networks for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Unicaja Foundation has joined forces with the association to support the project as it celebrates its tenth anniversary. This 'FormaTEA' initiative has launched a support network for Andalusian students from three to 16 years old with a volunteer classroom assistant.

With the support of this volunteer in class, pupils will be supported in their learning. "Thanks to these volunteers, the emotional, social and academic well-being of students with ASD is promoted, guaranteeing individualised attention that helps to reduce stress and anxiety, favouring their mental and emotional health by making them feel more supported and understood in their environment," they explained.

Personalised tutoring

This project also has a tutoring programme for volunteers to accompany and collaborate directly with teachers and families, adding additional support for the monitoring of students. "FormaTEA' seeks to avoid the exclusion of students with ASD from the educational system. The aim of these assistants is to provide support or help, so that they facilitate an inclusive education, avoiding the separation of pupils in specific classrooms," they added.

This alliance between the Unicaja Foundation and the Neurotea Association was presented by the head of solidarity and research at the Unicaja Foundation, Ana Cabrera, during a visit to the headquarters of the organisation in Antequera, together with the president of Neurotea, María del Mar Chaparro.

The foundation highlighted that, on the occasion of its tenth anniversary, last year it launched two social and environmental projects, allocating more than two million euros to 39 projects in Andalucía and Ciudad Real that "favour the inclusion of vulnerable people, as well as raising awareness and preserving biodiversity".