Will the Northern Lights be visible in Spain this year?: This is when and where they might be seen

Alejandro González Friday, 17 October 2025, 11:07 Share

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are one of the most spectacular natural phenomena. When they occur, the sky is illuminated by coloured lights, although this event only occurs on very specific occasions and in very specific areas of the planet, especially in Scandinavia, Iceland or the north of the United Kingdom.

This phenomenon, however, can also be observed on some occasions in Spain according to experts who indicate that the aurora borealis, in exceptional episodes, can also occur in lower latitudes such as Spain, France, Germany and northern Italy.

In May 2024 this incredible phenomenon could be witnessed in several places in Spain. Now, according to experts at eliempo.es, they could be seen again before the end of 2025. The solar maximum is still at its peak, increasing the likelihood of intense solar storms. What is certain is that 2025 will be a year with more auroras in the usual regions, offering a fascinating spectacle, they say.

What is an aurora borealis

An aurora borealis is a phenomenon that occurs when charged particles from the Sun collide with the gases in the Earth's upper atmosphere, mainly oxygen and nitrogen. When such a collision occurs, the atoms and molecules of the particles become excited and begin to emit flashes of light of different colours such as green, pink, blue or violet.

Zoom Image of the aurora borealis that could be seen in Europe in 2024. AFP

This is a unique phenomenon that usually occurs in areas close to the poles when solar storms occur. If the solar storms are very strong, it is also possible to see the northern lights at lower latitudes. To be able to see them, the sky must be clear and there must be no light pollution in the area. In the northern hemisphere, the northern lights are most visible from September to March .

When and where it could be seen in Spain

According to experts, it is possible that between 20 and 29 October a geomagnetic storm may occur, which would increase the chances of an aurora borealis, although these are only approximate estimates. The best places to see them would be Galicia, Zaragoza, the coast of Catalonia or the highest points in Andalucía's Cadiz province. Astronomers will be giving more information in the coming days about the real possibilities of being able to see the Northern Lights in Spain.