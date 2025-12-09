New 'dana' storm arrives in Andalucía this week

Ester Requena Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 12:02 Share

After the long weekend of spring-like temperatures of over 22C, rainfall is expected to return to Andalucía this week. From Wednesday, 10 December, a front is expected to hit the west of the region, which could include some areas of the province of Malaga, as SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero warns.

According to national meteorological agency Aemet, "moderate rainfall is expected in the western half, without ruling out persistent or occasionally heavy rain during the first part of the day" on Wednesday. The weather forecast later on Tuesday will be able to give more precise indications as to "how this front will pass through Malaga".

In addition, a new 'dana' storm is expected to hit Andalucía this week. As Escudero predicts, according to both the European and the American models, it "will form near the Gulf of Cadiz". However, more precise updates are expected on Wednesday, which will also provide information as to how this 'dana' will affect Malaga province.

For the time being, Aemet points out that the heaviest accumulated rainfall on Friday will be in the west of mainland Spain, potentially heavy and persistent in Galicia, the west of the Cantabrian area, the Central System, Extremadura and western Andalucía, without ruling out the west of Alboran Sea.