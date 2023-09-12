A new 'dana' weather system is due to hit the south of Spain at end of this week

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of the damage left in parts of Spain by the last 'depresión aislada en niveles altos'. EFE
A new &#039;dana&#039; weather system is due to hit the south of Spain at end of this week
State weather agency Aemet is forecasting a drop in temperatures and rain from Thursday onwards. The last 'dana' caused chaos just over a week ago in many parts of the country and left several fatalities in its wake

La Voz

Cadiz

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 11:34

A new 'dana' (depresión aislada en niveles altos) - an isolated depression at high levels of the atmosphere - will reach Andalucía this weekend. That is the forecast of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), which warns of the entry of this pocket of cold air, the drop in temperatures and the discharge of rain in the. The last 'dana' caused havoc just over a week ago both throughout many parts of the country and left several fatalities in its wake.

Related article

Aemet forecasts that this meteorological phenomenon will begin to be felt from Thursday onwards, although it is not possible to determine exactly where the rainfall will be most intense and whether it will be torrential. However, there will be showers almost everywhere in the region and temperatures will drop by up to 6C compared to those recorded in recent days.

This was explained by the Aemet spokesperson in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, Juan de Dios del Pino, who also stressed that "in the first part of the week, from Monday to Thursday, a 'tongue' of cold air will enter, which will result in an increase in cloudiness and possible showers that will affect the provinces of the east of the region, such as Jaén, Granada and Almería".

Del Pino also pointed out that the temperatures "will rise by a couple of degrees at the beginning of the week", where maximum temperatures "will oscillate around 35C", while nighttime temperatures "will remain between 17-19 degrees centigrade in the Guadalquivir valley area", he said.

The Aemet spokesperson explained that the 'dana' is "caused by the arrival of a cold air pocket which will bring heavy rainfall to both the extreme east and western areas of Andalucía from Friday, and storms over the weekend".

