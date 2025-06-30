Town in south of Spain beats 1965 record for maximum temperature in June

Ester Requena Malaga Monday, 30 June 2025, 11:06 Compartir

The first heatwave of this summer has arrived in Spain, especially in the Andalucía region in the south of the country, where almost all provinces were under an amber alert this past weekend. Only Malaga and Almeria did not have an active warning. The peak was on Sunday, when cities across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy were under a red warning for high temperatures.

Already ahead of Sunday, one Andalusian municipality had broken the maximum June temperature record in Spain. According to state meteorological agency Aemet, the municipality of El Granado in Huelva province reached 46C, beating the 45 degrees registered at Seville Airport on 27 June 1965.

The record figure was measured between 2.30 and 3pm. Other places with high temperatures followed: Montoro (Cordoba) with 44C; Fuentes de Andalucía (Seville) with 43.9C; Morón de la Frontera (Seville) and Alconchel (Badajoz) with 43.5C; and Andújar (Jaén) with 43.4C.

Malaga city was once again something of an oasis in the heatwave, marking the lowest maximum temperature in Andalucía.