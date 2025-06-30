Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Weather

Town in south of Spain beats 1965 record for maximum temperature in June

The country is currently experiencing its first heatwave of summer this year

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Malaga

Monday, 30 June 2025, 11:06

The first heatwave of this summer has arrived in Spain, especially in the Andalucía region in the south of the country, where almost all provinces were under an amber alert this past weekend. Only Malaga and Almeria did not have an active warning. The peak was on Sunday, when cities across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy were under a red warning for high temperatures.

Already ahead of Sunday, one Andalusian municipality had broken the maximum June temperature record in Spain. According to state meteorological agency Aemet, the municipality of El Granado in Huelva province reached 46C, beating the 45 degrees registered at Seville Airport on 27 June 1965.

The record figure was measured between 2.30 and 3pm. Other places with high temperatures followed: Montoro (Cordoba) with 44C; Fuentes de Andalucía (Seville) with 43.9C; Morón de la Frontera (Seville) and Alconchel (Badajoz) with 43.5C; and Andújar (Jaén) with 43.4C.

Malaga city was once again something of an oasis in the heatwave, marking the lowest maximum temperature in Andalucía.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 An escape for lovers of the natural world
  2. 2 The (many) advantages of walking slowly
  3. 3 Biopic planned of the Malaga woman who disguised herself as a man to play football
  4. 4 The most romantic football story
  5. 5 Benalmádena continues to strengthen prevention and awareness measures against West Nile virus
  6. 6 Scandinavian city life and cultural rituals
  7. 7 Pre-season Oxford United friendly awaits
  8. 8 Costa del Sol residents oppose youth hostel plan
  9. 9 Less is more
  10. 10 Is that a promise?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Town in south of Spain beats 1965 record for maximum temperature in June

Town in south of Spain beats 1965 record for maximum temperature in June