Mother and son die in a house fire in Granada The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but everything points to it being sparked by a heater

A fire in a house on Calle Gómez de la Serna in the town of Maracena in Andalucía's Granada province has killed a mother, her son and left another victim seriously injured.

The fire occurred at around 9.15am on 7 January. Firefighters, the Guardia Civil and local police are investigating the cause of the fire, but one unconfirmed hypothesis is it may have been caused by a stove or ‘brasero’, a brazier which is placed under a table covered by a tablecloth. Historically hot coals have been used to heat braziers but they can also be powered by electricity.

Emergency services were unable to save the mother and son. The other seriously injured occupant of the home was rushed to hospital.