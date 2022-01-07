Mother who abducted her children to avoid Covid vaccinations is freed but faces charges The divorced parent is banned from approaching and communicating with the two minors who are currently in the custody of their father

A court in Seville has agreed to the provisional release of a mother who abducted her two sons to avoid having them vaccinated. The woman, who is divorced from the children’s father, has been banned from approaching and communicating with the boys aged 12 and 14.

After disappearing with them in November 2021, the mother returned to Seville and handed the boys over to police on 5 January. She was immediately arrested for the alleged crime of parental abduction.

The woman and children were tracked down to a municipality in Portugal. Spanish Guardia Civil police in cooperation with their Portuguese counterparts began searching the area earlier this week.

But the woman took the children to a police station instead. The father had alerted police in San Juan de Aznalfarache to the boys’ disappearance.

The parents shared joint custody of the boys. But that arrangement was ordered to end after the mother took the boys and the father was granted temporary sole custody.