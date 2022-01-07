More than half of Andalucía’s energy comes from renewables Power generation from 'clean' sources stands at 51.1 per cent as the number of people producing their own electricity doubles

The unstoppable growth of renewable energies in Andalucía can be seen in both the production and consumption of energy in the region.

According to data from the Andalusian Energy Agency, the use of clean sources to generate electricity exceeded fossil fuels for the first time in 2020, representing 51.1 per cent of consumption – an increase of 12.4 per cent compared to 2019 - leading to a 25 per cent reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

Andalucía is also becoming more self-sufficient and the increasing cost of electricity is prompting more consumers to turn to renewable sources. In the first nine months of 2021, a total of 11,515 people in the region decided to start generating their own electricity compared to 5,613 in 2020.

By province, Seville leads the installation of these new self-supply systems with a 28 per cent increase, followed by Malaga with 14 per cent, and Jaén and Cordoba with 13 per cent each.

Since 2019, some 20,600 Andalusians who opted to generate their own clean energy have contributed 77 extra megawatts of power.

Officials expect that that number will grow as the Junta rolls out grants and support including 69 million euros granted in the past six months to 14,000 households who want to change to renewables.