More than 200,000 under-30s in Andalucía are neither studying nor working

José Luis Piedra Monday, 29 April 2024, 17:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The number of young people under 30 in Andalucía who are Neets (not in education, employment or training) reached 204,400 in the first quarter of this year, which represents an increase of 7.2% on the previous year, according to the latest labour force survey, EPA, published by the National Statistics Institute of Spain (INE).

This survey logs the work or study status of young people in the region aged between 16 and 29. The latest count shows an increase of 14,800 more young people not engaged in any work, studies or training compared to 2023 (189,600 total). In Spanish these Neets are popularly known as 'ni-nis' (ni trabaja, ni estudia - neither working nor studying).

However, the number of young people this year who neither study nor work and just live off their respective families is far from that of ten years ago. Back in the first quarter of 2014 Andalucía had 360,700 'ni-nis'.

This total of 204,400 young people currently neither studying nor working in Andalucía represents 22% of the national total of 927,500 Neets. Across Spain there has also been an increase in the number of young 'ni-nis' - 19,400 more than last year.

At the national level, the number of young people neither studying nor working this year is also far from that recorded ten years ago: in the first quarter of 2014 Spain had 1,483,400 young people in this situation and now there are 500,000 fewer than a decade ago.

In contrast, the number of young people in Andalucía who are studying or working in the first quarter of 2024 reached 1,060,600, which is 19,400 more than last year and the highest figure since the second quarter of 2007.

The percentage of young people in the region between the ages of 15 and 29 who neither study nor work has been gradually falling in recent years. It even reached 15% for the first time in Andalucía, half of what it was a decade ago. Thus, in 2013 the percentage was 30% and, ten years later, it stood at 14.7%.

According to data from the Department of Education and Educational Development, between 2018 and 2023 the percentage of young 'ni-nis' has fallen from 20.1% to 14.7% respectively, which is equivalent to a drop of 5.4%.