More than 13,000 teaching jobs up for grabs in Andalucía this academic year

There will be more than 13,000 teaching vacancies up for grabs for the next academic year in Andalucía.

The regional ministry of educational development and vocational training revealed the figure, which is "historic" in Andalucía, according to minister Patricia Del Pozo.

There were 7,000 vacancies on offer for the 2023-24 academic year and just 4,000 vacancies in the 2018-19 year. Del Pozo said a solid education system depended on "having an increasingly stable teaching staff".

As a result, the number of positions available increased throughout the region in recent years, with an increase of more than 6,800 teachers and professors in the past five years, resulting in a total of 107,812 staff for this academic year.