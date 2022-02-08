Monument unveiled in Salobreña in memory of the victims of ‘La Desbandá’ On 8 February 1937 thousands of civilians lost their lives during bombings along the Malaga to Almeria road as they fled Malaga city after the arrival of Franco’s troops during Spain’s Civil War

Hundreds of walkers taking part in the annual ‘Desbandá’ remembrance walk arrived at the bridge over the Guadalfeo river in Salobreña on Sunday to remember the victims of the massacre of 1937. On this occasion a monument, a stone monolith, was unveiled to honour the memory of the victims.

The event was attended by the mayor of Salobreña, María Eugenia Rufino, the provincial deputy for historical memory, Fátima Gómez and the sub-delegate of the central government in Granada, Inmaculada López Calahorro, among other authorities.

One survivor who attended the unveiling said, "Although I have no memories because I was only six months old, I do have to recognise the courage of those families and women with children.”

The Monument to the victims of 'La Desbandá' was designed and made by José Galisteo, Antonio Ramiro and the company Logotec 3d.