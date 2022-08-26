Number of active cases of monkeypox virus in Andalucía continues to fall for third week There are currently 246 confirmed active cases of the infection in the region and a total of 470 people at risk have already been vaccinated

The number of active cases of monkeypox virus in Andalucía has continued its fall for the last three weeks, going from 356 on Friday, 5 August, to 246 this 26 August, a figure that is also 25 fewer than Tuesday (271). In addition, another 62 more cases are under investigation and 470 people have already been vaccinated for being at risk because of close contact with patients who have tested positive for the disease.

The regional government's Ministry of Health data has revealed that the province with the most cases is Seville, with a total of 97, followed by Malaga, with 69; Cadiz, with 26; Huelva, with 19; Granada, with 16; Cordoba, with twelve; four in Almeria and three in Jaén.

In addition, there are 460 discarded cases that have been declared to the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA), while 546 previously confirmed cases are already inactive.

As of this Friday, 470 vaccines have been given - of the 1,470 received in Andalucía - in the main hospitals of the region since this serum first arrived on 20 July. All the vaccines have been given as a preventive measure - to people who have been at risk through contact with infected people or people at risk - but not to infected patients.