Masks in Andalusian schools are no longer mandatory in the playgrounds Pupils will also be able to walk to the entrance of the school without wearing a mask and take it off as soon as they leave the premises

Schoolchildren in Andalucia are no longer required to wear masks during their breaks at school as of Friday 11 February. Pupils will also be able to walk to the entrance of the school without wearing a mask and take it off as soon as they leave the premises.

Previously all students aged six or more had to wear a mask at all times in school. The Junta de Andalucía's new rules for masks include wearing a mask when inside the school at all times, regardless of what social distancing measures may be in place. The mask is also obligatory on school transport for anyone over the age of six and it is recommended for children aged between three and five. In outdoor spaces such as playgrounds and school yards, the use of a mask will not be mandatory, except for those specific cases where large crowds are anticipated.

In general, the use of masks is not recommended for children under three years of age. Children aged two or less should not wear one because of the risk of suffocation. Some people with certain types of illnesses or respiratory difficulty that may be aggravated by the use of a mask are also exempt from wearing masks as are people who, as a result of disability or dependency, are not able to remove the mask themselves.

The Junta also calls on schools to ensure that people who continue to wear a mask because of clinical or family vulnerability do not face any stigma.