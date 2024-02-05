Man sentenced to six months in prison in Spain after dog locked in car in full glare of sun dies of heat stroke

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of a dog inside a car. SUR
Animal welfare

Although the Public Prosecutor originally asked for a one year jail term, the sentence was reduced after the 64-year-old pleaded guilty and offered the mitigating circumstance of being under the influence of alcohol

Europa Press

Jaén

Monday, 5 February 2024, 18:33

A court in Jaén in the Andalucía region of southern Spain has sentenced a 64-year-old man to six months in prison for leaving his dog locked in the car all day in the town of Cazorla, in the middle of July and with temperatures above 40C, which led to the death of the animal due to heat stroke.

Although initially the Prosecutor's Office requested a sentence of one year in prison, the sentence was reduced to six months in prison when the individual pleaded guilty and conceded that he acted under the effects of alcohol, and offered the mitigating circumstance of drunkenness.

The court sentence ruled that on 7 July 2022, at around noon, the accused, "affected by the consumption of alcoholic beverages", left the car parked on a street in Cazorla "under the direct influence of the sun's radiation" and "with absolute abandonment of his care obligations" he left his dog weighing around 25 kilos, "locked inside his vehicle until nightfall".

It was left "without any type of ventilation and without sufficient water, despite the adverse weather conditions" due to the high temperatures recorded that day, which were around 42C during the hottest hours.

In the evening, and according to the police report, the accused, under the influence of alcohol, fell on a public road and after being treated for a shoulder injury, was transferred to the Local Police station. Officers addressed the man's concern about the condition of the dog but when they arrived at the vehicle the animal was already dead. The veterinarian's autopsy report stated that the dog died from heat stroke.

Eventually, the court sentence imposed on the accused was as the author of a crime of death of a domestic animal with the mitigating circumstance of drunkenness. In addition, a ban of three years was imposed on him from the "exercise of profession, trade and commerce that is related to animals and from their ownership".

The defendant's agreement with the sentence implied his commitment not to appeal the sentence, which is now final.

Te puede interesar

