Police operation targeting drug trafficking in Andalucía results in 63 arrests
Crime

Guardia Civil officers targeted the River Guadalquivir and Strait of Gibraltar, the main gateway for smuggling drugs into Spain and Europe

Juan Cano / Melchor Sáiz-Pardo

Malaga / Madrid

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 16:23

Guardia Civil officers have arrested 63 people in a major police operation that targeted drug trafficking in the River Guadalquivir and Strait of Gibraltar, the main gateway for smuggling drugs into Spain and Europe.

The force seized 13 boats, 12,324 kilos of hashish and 634 kilos of cocaine. Investigators also seized 12,634 litres of fuel, helping to reduce the logistical capacity of organised drug trafficking groups, who use small boats to supply fuel to drug boats that remain at sea for long periods of time.

The investigation started on 1 April in a bid to combat drug trafficking organisations that carry out their criminal activities along the Andalusian coastline and the River Guadalquivir.

The operation, which is still open, involves the participation of different units of the Guardia Civil, both maritime, land and air, belonging to the Algeciras, Almeria, Cadiz, Granada, Huelva, Malaga and Seville command posts, the Straits Maritime Group, Guardia Civil's maritime coordination and surveillance centre, air service and the rapid action group.

