Lorry driver involved in fatal motorway crash in Spain is jailed without bail on six counts of reckless homicide

Europe Press Seville Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A duty court in Utrera (Seville), has this Tuesday ordered the provisional imprisonment - without bail - of the driver of the lorry who was arrested after fatally hitting six people, among them two police officers, at Guardia Civil checkpoint for drugs on the AP-4 motorway earlier this morning. It happened in the municipality of Los Palacios y Villafranca.

At the moment, the driver faces six alleged crimes of reckless homicide and three crimes of serious injury due to recklessness.

According to sources from the investigation team, the lorry driver, who tested negative for alcohol and drugs, is 59 years old, of Spanish nationality and has no previous convictions. He was at the controls of the articulated lorry involved in the incident, which had left La Línea de la Concepción (Cadiz) loaded with fruit and vegetable products, bound for Guarromán (Jaén).

However, at kilometre point 24 of the AP-4 motorway, in the municipality of Los Palacios, the articulated vehicle hit a Guardia Civil checkpoint set up to intercept possible drug traffickers.

Victims of the incident

The deceased Guardia Civil officers have been named as Lance Corporal Eneko from the force's GAR rapid response group, aged 37, who lived in Vitoria (Álava) although he was from Baracaldo (Vizcaya); and Juan Jesús, 34 years old, from El Ejido, in the province of Almeria .

The four deceased civilians were a 47-year-old resident of Dos Hermanas (Seville), a 50-year-old resident of Barbate (Cadiz), a 53-year-old citizen from Ceuta and a 20-year-old young man, believed to be of foreign nationality and reportedly residing in Vizcaya.

Five people were also injured, all members of the Guardia Civil. Two of them have suffered minor injuries and were treated at local health centres, while three others are more seriously injured and are admitted to hospital.

Three seriously injured

One of them, the most seriously injured, suffered a bilateral pneumothorax and other injuries and was being admitted to the Virgen del Rocío hospital, while another suffered a fractured leg and the last one suffered a fractured femur and also injuries to the pancreas and liver. These last two are being treated at the Valme hospital.

Commander Rafael Jiménez Onetti explained to the media at the scene of the accident that the possibility of "drowsiness or lack of attention" of the lorry driver would be investigated as a possible cause of the accident and the sub-delegate of the central government in Seville, Francisco Toscano Rodero, reiterated that it was an "incident that happened due to accidental causes", alluding to "a distraction, a flash or a lack of attention" on the part of the lorry driver.