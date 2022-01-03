How long will the fog last on the Costa del Sol? Western parts of Andalucia brace for wind and the possibility of rain on Tuesday, as a cold front arrives in the region

Fog and high humidity, which has marked the past few days, are set to end this week, according to meteorology expert José Luis Escudero who predicts that Tuesday 4 January will see the fog disperse but the chance of rain increase along the Costa de Sol.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts that on Tuesday a strong west wind, with gusts of up to 35 km per hour, will sweep across Malaga along with temperatures ranging from 21 to nine degrees.

Later in the week temperatures are expected to tumble across all of Spain. The drop in temperatures is expected to be most noticeable in Malaga on Friday 7 January when the top temperature is not expected to be higher than 15 degrees. Lows could reach just four degrees.